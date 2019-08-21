close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
Pakistan

August 21, 2019

Forty-nine KPK state rest houses to be opened for public by September

ISLAMABAD: Forty-nine rest houses in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, earlier used as official residences, will be made available to the general public by September as a bid to encourage tourism.

This was briefed to Prime Minister Imran Khan who chaired a review meeting on opening of state rest houses and official residences situated in KPK, for the use of general public.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minsiter KPK Mahmood Khan, Tourism Minister Atif Khan, Chief Secretary KPK Muhammad Saleem, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman and other senior officials.

