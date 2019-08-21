close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
Sara Ali Khan gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 21, 2019

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan having carved a niche in the Hindi film industry in a very short amount of time is loved and adored by all.

The bubbly B-towner was recently mobbed by a sea of fans who wanted to take selfies with her after she arrived at the Mumbai airport.

It has been said that the 'Simmba' starlet had returned to the coastal city after wrapping up the Bangkok shooting schedule of 'Coolie No.1.' The actor even stopped to click selfies with her little fans, getting mobbed by a few in the process. Sara was seen rocking casual attire on the occasion.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal' and then opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1.' 

