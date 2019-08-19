Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper spotted together in France amid link-up buzz?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had the public’s eye after rumours held the former responsible for the latter’s recent divorce. But some suggest there may have been some truth to the buzz.

As per a report in UK’s Mirror, the two co-stars were spotted vacationing in France and also having a romantic time together on an intimate lunch date on their getaway.

Sources cited by the publication asserted that the pair had reunited following splits from their respective partners which led to many fans rooting for their romance and getting ecstatic.

On the contrary, The Sun reported that there may have been a mistake of identity as the Hollywood heartthrob was having lunch with Irish artist Guggi and was joined by U2 front man Bono at Chateau La Coste in Provence.

"He is good pals with Bono and met up with him and his friends, who include Guggi. He’s just trying to enjoy a break in the sun," the source told the publication.