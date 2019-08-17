Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ reboot?

As Bollywood gears up to bring back some classic hits, another fan-favourite is reportedly now on the cards as acclaimed producer Karan Johar recently discussed who he would rope in for the reboot of the iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’

During the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the famed television host revealed his star cast for the hit film from decades ago.

“On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part,” he said.

“I was ecstatic to meet SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they will do my first film. So I remembering going to meet him and I had no script whatsoever. I only had a scene in my mind. Which I narrated to him. And he bought into my bullshit. I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie,” he went on.

“Tabu, Urmila, Aishwarya turned me down and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name,” he added.

The original film directed by Johar and released in 1998 had starred megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in lead roles.