China assured full support to Pakistan on occupied Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that China has assured full support to Pakistan's stance on Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) issue at the United Nations Security Council.



Addressing a press conference here upon his return from China, the foreign minister said, “China has clear stance that India has taken unilateral step in occupied Kashmir which are illegal and against the norms of international law.”

Qureshi further said “China wants the resolution of the occupied Kashmir issue according to the UN Resolutions.”

He said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority.

The minister said the region was heading towards a very grave situation after India's unilateral and illegal moves on occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi noted that India had made material changes and prepared a ground to bring about a demographic change which was aimed at converting the Muslim majority into minority.

“It is also called genocide,” he said, adding India was heading towards that.

The minister said there were reports that the people around Srinagar and Ladakh came out on roads in protest despite a complete curfew.

There were also reports of casualties and injuries to the Kashmiri people.

After the unilateral decision of scrapping of special status of occupied Kashmir and placing other coercive measures in the valley, Pakistan reserved the right to raise the issue at all fora, he added.

