Aiman Khan addresses fans clarifying her previous simmering statement

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan is all set to enter into new phase of life as she celebrated her baby shower earlier this week with friends and family in a private ceremony.



The pictures were making rounds on social media and the ‘Baydardi’ star was not quite happy about it. The young star expressed her discontent and disappointment on fans and publications stepping over the line of respect and privacy.

Today, she penned down a message on her Instagram handle for her fans clarifying the previous fuming statement she released after the pictures were leaked.

Aiman says “Hello my beautiful followers This is a quick message to address my fan pages concerns. This is Just to clarify for you guys we are not angry or upset with any of our fan pages about the leaked pictures; please understand WE ARE NOT angry or upset with any of our fans.”



“We love you guys sooo much! Each and every one of you. We appreciate every comment; like and all the effort that you guys make on our fan pages. :) pls never forget that we love you guys [sic],” she further added.

The 20-year-old ‘Khali Haath’ actor also mentioned how celebrities have the right to keep their private life separate. She wrote, “On a side note ; celebrities , be them actors actresses models or artists ; are also human being with families . we have feelings and emotions just like everyone else. We just ask that the people around us respect our private lives and our personal space[sic].”

She concluded her message sending love and gratitude towards her fans, “Sending you Guys sooo much love and light/prayers your way!!! Keep us in your duas . Love to all.”