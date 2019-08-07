Aiman Khan fumes after pictures from her ‘private’ baby shower get leaked

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan on Tuesday expressed her discontent and disappointment on fans and publications stepping over the line of respect and privacy.

The 20-year-old actor posted a fuming statement in reference to her bridal shower pictures getting leaked by a few individuals and getting circulated around the web without her consent.

She turned to her Instagram story saying: “This was a very private event between me, my friends and my family."

“Thank you very much to whoever invaded my privacy and posted our pictures without my consent. My beautiful day ended in a bad mood. Such a shameful act, very disappointed,” she added.

The actor tied the knot to her fellow actor and longtime beau Muneeb Butt in November of 2018.



