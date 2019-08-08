Sindh government launches awareness campaign against use of plastic bags

KARACHI: Sindh government has launched an awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags for being disastrous to environment.



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a video message, has requested the citizens to support the campaign and help Sindh government save the environment.

The chief minister said, “The provincial government has decided to enforce the law banning use of plastic bags from October 01, 2019.”

He went on to say in this regard, Sindh government is launching a campaign to encourage people to use cloth bags and paper bags instead of plastic bags.

He urged the people of Sindh to support the government in this regard. “Say no to plastic bags,” he added.