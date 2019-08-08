Sindh government bans use of plastic bags from October 01

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has banned the use of plastic bags throughout Sindh with immediate effect from October 01, 2019.



This has been announced by the Spokesman and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Thursday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there will be a complete ban upon the sale, manufacture and use of plastic bags throughout the Sindh Province.

He said that that the decision has been taken by the Department of Environment, Sindh.

Wahab said that the government has started a campaign on plastic bags among the masses and in this connection cloth bags have been distributed among the public at Teen Talwar, Clifton.

The general public commended the decision of the Department of Environment.

The Advisor to Chief Minister said that cloth bags will be distributed in different areas of the city. The object of the distribution is to prohibit the use of plastic bags among the masses.

The advisor asked the general public of Sindh to cooperate with the provincial government in this campaign, adding that factories and shops of plastic bags should also cooperate with the government.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab asked the media to also play its due role for this campaign.

He said that the use of plastic bags is already banned and we have to apply this decision throughout the province.

He added that the violators will be dealt with according to the law after October 01, 2019 and after the ban period action will be taken against the sellers, manufacturers and users of plastic bags.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that plastic bags are one the reasons of environmental pollution, adding that 50 percent of rain nalas are choked due to plastic bags.