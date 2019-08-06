Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez reconnect to their faith during Israel tour

Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez after the past few weeks of carousing and painting the town red have decided to reconnect with their faith and history through a family trip to Israel.

Fans and followers of the highly-adored duo saw the two flooding their Instagram accounts with multiple glimpses into their historical tour in Israel by visiting old churches and camel riding.

"Reconnecting with faith and family at the Via Dolorosa and the church of the holy sepulcher ... #family #love #itsmypartytour SWIPE to see some beautiful pictures of our family outing," Jen captioned one of the photos.

On the other hand, the baseball shortstop posted an endearing selfie of himself with his ladylove with the caption: "Jerusalem, you are unforgettable. What a perfect finale to our first trip to this beautiful land.”

The pair had gotten engaged earlier in March during their Bahamas vacation and are reportedly sorting things out before walking down the aisle together.









