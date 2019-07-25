Jennifer Lopez marks her 50th birthday in star-studded extravaganza

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday in a star-studded extravaganza in Miami.

The vocal powerhouse threw a larger-than-life bash accompanied by her friends and family at a private residence on Star Island that belonged to Gloria Estefan.

Lopez arrived at her party wearing a metallic cut-out dress with a high slit along the leg. She topped off her birthday look with a high ponytail and large hoop earrings.

Helping her celebrate at Estefan’s home were fellow musicians DJ Khaled and Ashanti, who both jumped on the mic during the glamorous event. DJ Khaled also took to his Instagram and shared snippets of the night on, showing a packed dance floor, where Lopez danced the night away with fiancé Rodriguez and their guests.





The big night wasn’t complete until the party’s grand finale: a spectacular fireworks display over the water.

Earlier on Wednesday, her fiancé, Rodriguez posted a sweet video message on Instagram for her birthday.

“Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday,” the former Yankees star, said in the video. “I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we’ve been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday.”

“Thank you for your passion, and your energy, and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” he added. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

The 43-year-old sports commentator also gifted his fiancé a $140,000 red coloured Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her birthday.

The singer was also given a giant birthday card by fans at Orlando’s Amway Center, where she performed on Tuesday.

In videos shared by Alex Rodriguez on his Instagram, the star could be seen reading birthday messages from the card.

“That’s amazing,” Lopez could be heard saying in the video