Jennifer Lopez stops Miami concert to wish fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez interrupted her Miami concert to wish fiancé Alex Rodriguez a happy 44th birthday.

On Saturday, during Lopez’s “Its My Party: The Live Celebration” tour at the American Airlines Arena, the 50-year-old singer rolled out a birthday cake emblazoned with her beau’s number-13 Yankee’s jersey and team logo.

“One, two, three!” Lopez commanded as the entire audience sang “Happy Birthday.”

A bashful A-Rod made a playful attempt at escaping but was pulled to the forefront by Lopez. After the song, the athlete was surrounded by his and Lopez’s blended family.

J-Lo shared the footage with her Instagram followers, “Celebrating you today and every day my love…” she wrote, “…You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm…thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life…wishing you the most beautiful ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged this year in March when he proposed to her during a trip to the Bahamas.

The couple has been dating for two years and Alex proposed with a massive emerald cut diamond engagement ring. The two plan to say ‘I Do’ in 2020.