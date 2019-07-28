Jennifer Lopez stops Miami concert to wish fiancé Alex Rodriguez

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez interrupted her Miami concert to wish fiancé Alex Rodriguez a happy 44th birthday.
On Saturday, during Lopez’s “Its My Party: The Live Celebration” tour at the American Airlines Arena, the 50-year-old singer rolled out a birthday cake emblazoned with her beau’s number-13 Yankee’s jersey and team logo.
“One, two, three!” Lopez commanded as the entire audience sang “Happy Birthday.”
A bashful A-Rod made a playful attempt at escaping but was pulled to the forefront by Lopez. After the song, the athlete was surrounded by his and Lopez’s blended family.
J-Lo shared the footage with her Instagram followers, “Celebrating you today and every day my love…” she wrote, “…You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm…thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life…wishing you the most beautiful ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged this year in March when he proposed to her during a trip to the Bahamas.
The couple has been dating for two years and Alex proposed with a massive emerald cut diamond engagement ring. The two plan to say ‘I Do’ in 2020.
