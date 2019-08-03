Nadia Jamil's courageous story of suffering from life-threatening diseases like epilepsy

Veteran Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil is an exemplary woman and an epitome of great courage and strength as she battles from various diseases like a warrior.



An actor par excellence, also engaged in humanitarian efforts for the welfare of children, Nadia Jamil has immense achievements to her credit. One of her extremely laudable qualities is how the 'Behadd' actress fights ailments with utmost valour and poise.

Nadia suffers from vertigo and epilepsy. Although not life-threatening, the two diseases create challenging situations for her at times, some that even make it hard to cope up with, as revealed by her in a recent tweet uploaded on Saturday.

"I suffer from epilepsy & vertigo. These are not life threatening bit they can make life challenging sometimes. Vertigo is actually more annoying. Everything spins around. Triggers are generally lack of sleep,anxiety,flashing lights & loud sounds.However it all passes eventually, [sic]" the actress wrote.

Nadia also shared how dealing with vertigo is more frustrating as it makes 'everything spin around'.

Despite all hurdles, Nadia went on to add that with resilience it all passes away eventually.

On another note, the famed TV star is also known to be vocal on social media for causes she's passionate about.