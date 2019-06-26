Nadia Jamil reveals she denied a role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara

If you are active on social media, you probably know that one of the woke voices of celebrities from the Pakistani entertainment industry is Nadia Jamil's.

The actor and mother recently made an appearance on the Samina Peerzada online talk show where she divulged details about her life.

In one of the revelations made by her, Jamil said she was offered a role opposite the iconic King Khan of Bollywood, famed actor Shah Rukh Khan in his blockbuster film 'Veer-Zaara'.

Jamil shared that it was a turning point in her career to meet 'Veer-Zaara' director, the late Yash Chopra after he offered her the role of Rani Mukherjee opposite SRK.

She added that she unfortunately had to turn the role down because she had to take of her newborn son.

"The turning point in my career was when I met Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara was about to happen. Ammi was telling me she'd come with me or take care of my children, my son was two months old then, but I knew that if I moved in this direction now it would become an addiction which I would be unable to leave."



She added, "It would shape the kind of mother I would become. I had to choose between being a mom or an actress but there isn't even a comparison between the two. So I turned it down, however, I became very close to Yash Chopra and his family in the process."

Jamil also said she feels the happiest when she is working with children.

She added that she used to take all the children of her family for ice cream and also volunteered at SOS Village and Mother Teresa Foundation which she said "changed her life".

On the other hand, a few days ago, the uber talented actress distanced herself from the recorded interview after discovering it is sponsored by a fairness cream brand, something which she termed "heinously racist and demoralising".

"I cannot and do not endorse the need for ANY woman to lighten her skin to look more attractive. A woman’s dark skin is her beauty. She should wear it with extreme pride and love! Yes, us women come in different colours, shapes, sizes and personas. Deal with it world. Respect them all please. Stop telling us and making money off brainwashing the planet as to what our standard for beauty needs to be. We are all beautiful. Racism should not be endorsed. Body shaming should not be endorsed," she wrote on Twitter.