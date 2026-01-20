Nicole Kidman 'calm' and focused after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is reportedly filled with optimism and fresh energy ahead of a year filled with new projects.

Days after finalizing divorce with ex husband Keith Urban, the Babygirl star and her girls, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, are adjusting back to their normal routine.

A source told People, "Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time."

Nicole “is refreshed and optimistic about the new year" after spending the holidays in Australia, as the insider reported. Now she is back in Nashville with her daughters.

"They're all settling back in to their routine. Things have been calm," the insider continued.

And all set to hop onto several new projects upcoming days, "She's looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up," the tattler noted.

Nicole's forthcoming projects include the much-anticipated sequel to Practical Magic, starring Sandra Bullock, Prime Video's Scarpetta with Jamie Lee Curtis, Season 3 of Paramount+'s Lioness with Zoe Saldaña, Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles with Elle Fanning and many more.

For those unversed, Nicole filed for divorce from Keith in late September after 20 years of marriage and they finalized their divorce earlier in January.