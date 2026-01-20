Brooklyn Beckham finds it 'hard' to keep contact with sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly finding it hard to maintain a close bond with his younger sister Harper amid the ongoing feud with his parents

The 26-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham has recently blocked his entire family on social including his mom and dad and has been away from major family events for the past year.

However, as sources report, Brooklyn has no hard feelings for his only sister and wants to protect her from the family feud.

An insider told The Mirror that the "fundamental logistics of his little sister living under the same roof as his parents…. makes things very hard, contact-wise," and he is doing as much as possible to “not to strain family relationships” beyond his issues with his parents.

As per previous reports, Brooklyn's ties with Victoria and David became so serious last summer that he clearly told them to contact him via lawyers only.

A source said, “This is why he is still talking to his grandparents, for instance and has been from the beginning of all this.”

A second tattler revealed to the Mirror, "But he doesn't want to bring anybody else into this. But it's hard for obvious reasons to maintain a proper relationship with all his family at present.”

Just months after Harper launched her Instagram account, Brooklyn blocked his entire family on the platform. Cruz Beckham confirmed the move.

The Daily Mail reported that Brooklyn's move came after Victoria liked one of his posts on the photo-sharing app.

“The fact is that Victoria did send out a 'like'. She misses him every hour of every day," a source told the outlet.