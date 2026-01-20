Sylvester Stallone stuns internet in new video

Sylvester Stallone shows fans how fit he is in new snaps on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone is 79, but at such an age, he is ageing like an old wine. The Rocky star recently shared a rare glimpse into his fitness.



The three-time Academy Award nominee, in an Instagram video, shows off her tattooed biceps at her gym inside her mansion in Palm Beach.

"Every year it gets harder and harder, but that's why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat, and tears," he captions the clip.

In the video, the Italian stallion further adds, "You feel better physically, so you have the strength to arrive at your goals feeling confident and ready to face any challenge. You want to keep punching. See you soon."

In the meantime, Sylvester recently looked back at the worst time of his career, when he had a series of box office flops.

"It was more than a drought. It was about eight years of spiderwebs on the phone," the Rambo actor told CBS Mornings. But he recalled his career slump reversed after Rocky Balboa in 2006.

In the same interview, the star recalled a heartbreaking moment in his life, noting that his parents did not attend the Academy Awards in 1977, when his Rocky movie won three Oscars.

"I mean, it's a volcanic moment, and then it was very sad. You want people that you love that denied you, now you're here, you're at the Oscars, and they don't want to go."

"You realize that, at that moment, that you're never ever going to come to terms with this. And it's like, what more do you need? Really, what f**** more do you need to do to say, 'I'm here,'" he concluded.