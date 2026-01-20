Sophie Turner talks about ‘nesting’ in early 20s: ‘Big break’
Sophie Turner talks about being a young mother and career momentum in a fresh interview
Sophie Turner admits she appreciates the upsides of becoming a young mother.
The Game of Thrones star, who shares
daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex husband Joe Jonas, says she loves nesting during her early 20s.
“Nesting and being at home was amazing. But the flipside of it, and Covid didn’t help, was that this was a big break from the career,” the star said. “And I’ve had to try to rebuild, in a way. You don’t realise how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit.”
Turner further told Guardian: “A really important part of being an actor is to live a life so you have experiences to draw on,” said the star, who was just a teen when she shot to fame for playing Sansa Stark Game of Thrones. “I remember having to act being in love before I’d ever been in love. I thought, ‘OK, I guess I’ll just do this.’ ”
“And then suddenly, when I’d been in love for the first time, then I knew the feeling,” she continued. “That’s part of the job — to sit in the discomfort of feeling so that we can bring it to the table.”
-
Sylvester Stallone stuns internet in new video
-
Brooklyn Beckham claims family blocked him first in bombshell statement
-
Nicole Kidman 'calm' and focused after Keith Urban split
-
Brooklyn Beckham goes public with his side of the story amid feud with family
-
Brooklyn Beckham finds it 'hard' to keep contact with sister Harper
-
Dolly Parton hints at more music as she marks 80
-
Simu Liu reveals how his family treated him after he started acting
-
Gwyneth Paltrow mourns Valentino as she calls his death 'end of an era'