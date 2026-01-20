Dolly Parton hints at more music as she marks 80

Dolly Parton is "just getting started" at 80.

In an exclusive chat with People for its cover story and her birthday special, the queen of country music admitted that her age is not going to stop her and she will continue to make music.

"People say, 'Well, you're going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started," Parton told the outlet.

The 11-time Grammy winner continued, "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine."

The American singer and songwriter further articulated her thoughts on aging that one only get old when "you allow yourself to get old."

For Here You Come Again artist, she "ain’t got time to get old!"

"I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about," she declared.

Parton added, "I don’t know what I’m going to be doing tomorrow. Whatever comes, I’ll give it my best."

For the celebration of Parton's milestone day, her home state declared her birth date, 19 January, as Dolly Parton Day.

Tennessee state governor announced on Thursday, “Dolly Parton’s life and career are woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history. Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”