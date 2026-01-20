Brooklyn Beckham claims family blocked him first in bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken his silence after reportedly blocking his entire family on social media amid the ongoing family feud.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the 26-year-old influencer revealed his side of the story claiming his "fake" family were actually the ones who blocked him first a year ago.

In his six-page bombshell statement, Brooklyn branded his family "controlling" who "endlessly" tried to ruin his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz.

Back in December, his brother Cruz claimed that Brooklyn blocked the Beckham family on social media after reports that they unfollowed him. Cruz wrote on his social media at the time, "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son... Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I."

Now, after almost a month, Brooklyn clapped back at Cruz's claim, alleging that his parents first started the social media wars "last summer."

"Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer," Brooklyn wrote.

He continued that his wife Nicola was "consistently disrespected" by the Beckham family and even after that he planned to spend some quality time with his father, David, on his 50th birthday. The former footballer eventually refused to meet him in the presence of Nicola.

"When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all," he claimed.