Brooklyn Beckham goes public with his side of the story amid feud with family

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In a lengthy statement shared this week, the 25-year-old chef said he had stayed silent for years, but felt compelled to respond after what he described as back-to-back briefings to the press by his parents and their representatives.

Brooklyn said the conflict intensified around his April 2022 wedding and has since led to a complete breakdown in their relationship.

He accused his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over personal relationships and claimed they repeatedly attempted to undermine his marriage.

Among his allegations, Brooklyn said Victoria Beckham cancelled plans to design Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute, pressured him to sign over rights to his name before the wedding, and interfered during key moments of the ceremony, including what he described as an inappropriate interruption of his planned first dance with his wife.

Brooklyn also alleged that members of his family made disparaging remarks about Nicola in the lead-up to the wedding and that tensions later extended to his relationship with his siblings, claiming they were encouraged to criticise him publicly before cutting off contact.

Addressing his absence from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last year, Brooklyn said he and Nicola travelled to London but were unable to see his father privately, alleging he was only offered a meeting if Nicola was excluded.

He said this marked a turning point in his decision to distance himself from his family. “I am not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” Brooklyn wrote.

He added that since stepping away, his long-standing anxiety has eased. He said he and Nicola are seeking a life focused on privacy and stability rather than public image.

The Beckhams have not publicly responded to the claims.