Fawad Khan hailed a hero by Nadia Jamil for helping her during seizures

Pakistani actor Nadia Jamil is hailing heartthrob Fawad Khan as a hero after revealing that he had once helped her during a seizure amidst a flight.

The talk-show host had turned to Twitter to share the unpleasant experience which was turned easy after a helping hand from the Humsafar star during their flight.

“When all goes well but exhaustion finally breaks me down. I have two seizures as the plane lands. Suddenly I hear a voice, ‘It’s ok’ and it’s Fawad Khan, who calls my brother. He opens my suitcase, gives me medicine and doesn’t leave me till I’m safe with my brother. Thanks to him and Dr Anil,” she writes.

Continuing to express her gratitude for the actor, she states: “Fawad was amazing. Everyone should be like him in a time of crises. Respectful,understated, calm,kind,utterly heroic,reliable,humble.”

“He was off 4 a shoot.Stopped everything 2 help me till my brother got 2 me.I truly want my sons 2 learn from him.Utter gentleman,total humanitarian,” she added further.

Subsequent to that, Jamil’s mother had also jumped in to thank the Khoobsurat star: “#FawadKhan @thefawadkhan you’re a true star. Keep shining and give millions of your heart throbs & fans endless pleasure.”

Jamil had endured 17 seizures earlier this year within a span of three days, while asking her fans to say a prayer for her. "Please pray for me my loving family. 17 seizures in three days. My body feels like a cabbage. But I believe in the power of prayer & need to be up and about and running around after this bout of treatment!"