Here's what you missed in Avengers: Endgame's re-release

Marvel’s final blockbuster hit "Avengers: Endgame" doesn’t seem to be stepping away from the spotlight any time soon, especially after the re-release.

While the initial release had left Marvel fans distraught and shattered over the deaths of key characters, the re-release has brought about a new wave of anticipation and excitement with additional footage including deleted shots and a post-credit scene.

As the film releases in limited cinemas only in the United States, many movie buffs across the globe were left wondering what the extended version might include.

According to Screenrant, the post-credit scene begins with a tribute to Marvel creator Stan Lee with previous footage from his cameos in all 22 films cut and stitched together along with the text that read “Stan, we love you 3000.”

Another deleted scene includes Hulk aka Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo who is seen rescuing citizens from a burning building with the end of the scene showing him receiving a phone call from Steve Rogers aka Captain America as he answers saying: “Steve who?”

The final scene is a hint at ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ with Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Mexico as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio arrives and warns the two of staying from an incoming ‘cyclone with a face’.