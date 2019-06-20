PMLN worker injured after being hit by Shehbaz Sharif's car

Lahore: A PMLN worker was shifted to a hospital after being hit by Shehbaz Sharif's car on Thursday.

According to Geo News, a large number of party workers had arrived at the Kot Lakhpat jail to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

They were accompanying Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif when the accident took place.

The TV channel reported that a stampede led to the incident which saw Rashid Babar hit by the Shehbaz Sharif's car.

Taking notice of the accident, Shehbaz Sharif announced to bear cost of treatment saying the "workers are our real assets".

The injured PMLN workers was being treated at the General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have cancelled all the meetings that Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to have today.

Thursday is fixed for meetings with Nawaz Sharif at the prison.