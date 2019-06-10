Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik hail Yuvraj Singh 'legend' in emotional tributes

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has also joined the bandwagon of sending exuberant blessings all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's way after the legendary player announced his plans of retiring from international cricket.



Deeming Yuvraj a hero and a legend in the truest form, Sania wished him all the best for all his future endeavours.

She also appraised Yuvraj calling him a remarkable human.

"You are a hero and a legend which the world knows bout - but the remarkable human that you are, and luckily we get to knw u in this next phase too..its an end of an era, but the beginning of so much more with the next chapter in ur life motuuu.. BEST always," Sania wrote posting a picture with Yuvraj.



Sania's husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik also congratulated Yuvraj on his 'fantastic international career'.

"Congratulations on your fantastic International career @YUVSTRONG12. Your strength and belief on and off the field is truly inspiring. Absolute legendary stuff. The Intl scene will miss you for sure but the pro scene welcomes the spark that you are," he wrote.



The news of Yuvraj's departure from international cricket has saddened the internet world with many eminent celebrities expressing grief to see a great player go.

Yuvraj's wife also posted motivational post on this account calling his retirement an end of an era.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wrote:





