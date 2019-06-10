Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced on Monday his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

After nearly two decades of his ODI debut, the 37-year-old in a presser announced his plan to retire while terming his cricketing journey a ‘roller coaster ride.’

"It's was great roller coaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go,” he stated.

The initial product of the U-19 setup, Yuvraj has made his debut against Kenya in 2000 and has featured in 40 tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals.

He also played a key role in bagging India the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup.

The cricket champ had made his test debut in 2003 but could not get a hold of it, but walks out finishing 5048 runs at an average of 38 which also comprises of 14 centuries and 52 half centuries.

He last played for India against West Indies in an ODI on June 30, 2017.