Yuvraj Singh's wife pens emotional note on his heartbreaking plans of retirement

The internet world is reeling with the saddest news today which entails Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announcing to retire from international cricket.

On the occassion, Yuvraj's actress wife Hazel Keech penned an endearing and motivational post for her beloved husband welcoming him on the next chapter of their life.

Hazel shared a photo from Yuvraj's press conference with a motivational message that read, "And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you."

Hazel had earlier said, "Fierce" should be his [Yuvraj] middle name.



On Monday, Yuvraj Singh held a press conference to let the world know about his retirement plans.

He said, "It was great rollercoaster ride and beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go."

Yuvraj Singh had in the short span of his career established himself as one of the most formidable players of the Indian cricket team.

The feat of smashing six sixes in a single over against Stuart Broad in 2007 will remain one of Yuvraj's most favourite memory.

Although Yuvraj's battle with cancer kept him away from the game, he made sure to steal the show whenever he was on the field.

Meanwhile, Twitter is replete of blessings for Yuvraj and the rest of his life.



Among many celebrities who wished him well, Varun Dhawan tweeted:



