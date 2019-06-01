Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner’s parents were not invited to their wedding

close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2019
Sophie Turner changes name officially after tying the knot with Joe Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

The newly-married lovebirds in Hollywood, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas after tying the knot in an impromptu and secret wedding ceremony took not just the world by surprise but, as it turns out, also left their parents taken aback.

The Disney star during an interview at The Graham Norton Show revealed that his parents were amongst those people who did not know about their son exchanging vows with his bride and had found out through the internet.

When asked about whether his parents knew about the nuptials in Las Vegas, Joe stated: “They do, the Internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!”

On the other hand, Sophie’s mother Sally revealed to MailOnline that she had found out right before the ceremony: "Sophie did call me before. She said, 'mum, I'm getting married in Vegas'."

"I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew,” she added.

