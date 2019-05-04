Sophie Turner changes name officially after tying the knot with Joe Jonas

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner has changed her name legally after tying the knot with American singer Joe Jonas.



According to reports, the 23-year-old actress has officially changed her name to ‘Sophie Belinda Jonas’.

On Thursday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everyone when they got married during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas just after the Billboard Awards.

The couple had changed vows in a chapel with a simple wedding.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie are planning more formal functions in Paris soon.