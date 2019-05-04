close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2019
Joe Jonas' romantic post for Sophie Turner oozes love and the internet is going crazy

Joe Jonas' romantic post for Sophie Turner oozes love and the internet is going crazy
Read More

Surprise: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas are married now!

LAS VEGAS: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singing sensation Joe Jonas have...

Read More

Sophie Turner changes name officially after tying the knot with Joe Jonas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

 ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner has changed her name legally after tying the knot with American singer Joe Jonas. 

According to reports, the 23-year-old actress has officially changed her name to ‘Sophie Belinda Jonas’.

On Thursday, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprised everyone when they got married during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas just after the Billboard Awards.

The couple had changed vows in a chapel with a simple wedding.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie are planning more formal functions in Paris soon.

Latest News

More From Entertainment