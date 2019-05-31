close
Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

May 31, 2019

Muslims observe Jumatul Wida as Ramadan nears end

Fri, May 31, 2019

Karachi: Muslim across the world are observing Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramadan.

According to Met Office, Ramdan is likely to end on June 4 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on  June 5.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims  fast from dawn until sunset.

In many Muslim countries, Youm-ul Quds is marked on Jumatul Wida to express solidarity with  Palestinians and condemn  Israeli occupation of their lands.

Large gatherings are also held in major cities of  Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Strict security arrangements have been made   ahead of the the Jumat-ul-Wida processions that are due to be held after Friday prayers.

