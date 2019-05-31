Muslims observe Jumatul Wida as Ramadan nears end

Karachi: Muslim across the world are observing Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of Ramadan.

According to Met Office, Ramdan is likely to end on June 4 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on June 5.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset.

In many Muslim countries, Youm-ul Quds is marked on Jumatul Wida to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israeli occupation of their lands.

Large gatherings are also held in major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Strict security arrangements have been made ahead of the the Jumat-ul-Wida processions that are due to be held after Friday prayers.