Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday, 28 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan and Sindh.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan and Sindh.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 48°C, Sibbi, Dadu, Rohri, Sukkur 46°C, Turbat, Moenjodaro, Hyderabad & Larkana 45°C