Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday, 26 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 27, Gilgit, Chillas 07, Bunji 04, Astore 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, Jaccobabad, Hyderabad & Turbat 44°C.
