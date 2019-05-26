close
Sun May 26, 2019
Pakistan

May 26, 2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Sunday, 26 May 2019

Sun, May 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 27, Gilgit, Chillas 07, Bunji 04, Astore 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, Jaccobabad, Hyderabad & Turbat 44°C.

