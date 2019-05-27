Pakistan weather forecast: 27May 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD:
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at one or two places in Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 08, Gilgit 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 48°C, Sibbi, Lasbella & Sukkur 46°C.
