Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday, May, 25, 2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 49, Kalam 44, Kakul 42, Dir (Upper 25, Lower 19), Chirat 22, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 20, Drosh 16, Chitral 15, Pattan 14, Peshawar 05, Bannu 04, Balakot 03, D.I.Khan 02, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 37, Shamsabad 27), Mangla 30, Joharabad 25, Noorpurthal 24, Bahawalnager 22, Islamabad (Golra 21, AP 20, Bokra 19, ZP 15, Saidpur 14), Sargodha 19, Jhelum 16, Murree 14, Gujranwala, Chakwal 10, Mandi Bahauddin 08, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal 07, Hafizabad 06, Sialkot (Cantt 06, AP 02), Bahawalpur (AP 05, City 03), Narowal, Kotaddu, Kasur 04, Gujrat, Lahore 02, Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan, Okara 01 Kashmir: Kotli 35, Rawalakot 22, Garidupatta 11, Muzaffarabad 03, Balochistan: Barkhan, Lasbella 14, Sibbi 04, Sindh: Padidan 07, Jacobabad 06, Larkana 05, Dadu 04, Moenjodaro 03, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Gilgit, Astore 03, Gupis 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 43°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 42°C, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rohri, Mirphurkhas & Mithi 41°C.