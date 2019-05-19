Firdous comments on Bilawal’s iftar-dinner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said political mimickers were pursuing personal agenda of protecting their business interests by enticing innocent people for many years.
Now, the people will not come in deception of political mimickers as 220 million people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan have got themselves freed from their deceptive clutches, she said in her tweet while commenting on opposition parties Iftar dinner.
She said beneficiaries of their looted money would gather to deliberate on a strategy for protecting their ill-gotten assets, adding they had no pain for the public.
At the Iftar dinner, they would just discuss a plan to settle their foreign assets and wealth besides giving protection to the chapter of ‘Omni Group.’
