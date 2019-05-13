Aamir Liaqat refutes rumours of getting fired from PTV's Ramzan transmission

Acclaimed television personality Aamir Liaqat rebutted rumours of him getting sacked from the Ramzan transmission this year on PTV, saying he had missed one of the recently aired transmission due to health problems.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA turned to Twitter to dismiss the hearsay suggesting the TV show host has been fired from PTV’s Ramzan transmission for allegedly behaving in a hostile manner with the show’s team, after he missed one of the Sehri transmission last week.

He said the views of PTV will be able to catch his for the Iftar transmission as he was not able to appear during Sehri owing to health issues.



Unarguably one of the most contentious personalities on television, Aamir Liaqat often finds himself surrounded by controversy over numerous debatable events that have aired on his shows over the years.