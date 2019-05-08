TV host apologizes to Nasir Khan Jan on-air after 'bullying' him during interview

After facing immense backlash, news anchor of a private TV channel issued a formal apology on-screen for the belittling tone with which he conducted an interview of social media personality Nasir Khan Jan.



Muhammad Shueb issued a formal apology on his morning show for showing disrespect and possessing an insulting tone in his line of questioning to the internet sensation, which was soon called out on a massive scale after the episode was aired.

In the video message, the anchor can be seen expressing regret for the manner in which the interview was conducted saying: “We had a guest on the show and I did not show him respect. I asked him some questions. The questions were wrong, the manner in which I asked them was wrong, and my style of asking them was wrong. It hurt the sentiments of Nasir Khan Jan, his fans, and our viewers. And I am deeply apologetic to all of you because what I did was extremely wrong.”

During the course of the show in which he issued the apology, the anchor also took on air Nasir Khan Jan himself to personally seek his pardon saying: “I asked [you] some harsh questions. I am ashamed of the way I [did]. The questions, the way I asked, that was all wrong. I am deeply sorry about it.”

The apology was accepted by the social media star who stated: “That is no problem. I hold no grudges in my heart. You are like my brother. You must already that a lot of people are reacting to this issue, and on this I would just say that whenever we go on show, they all have their own way of questioning. Sometimes we are prepared beforehand and are able to easily handle the questions. Sometimes we are not prepared.”