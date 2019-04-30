Iqra Aziz gets slammed after defending Yasir Hussain for transphobic comment

Pakistan’s crowd-favorite Iqra Aziz may have lost a bunch of admirers after her close friend Yasir Hussain got stuck into a controversy with his remarks on the transgender community, but the Suno Chanda faced the wrath of netizens after she tried defending him, that too quite poorly.

Jumping to Hussain’s defense, the 21-year-old came forward attacking all those that had called him out for his tone-deaf and offensive comments on the transgender community that he shrugged off as jokes.

“Alll of the hate comments here are a disappointment. You all call yourselves humans and want to help make this world better lekin ap hi who log hoty hain jo trans ko neighbours bhi na banayein [You people are the ones who wouldn’t even approve of transgender being your neighbours],” she said in a comment below Yasir’s post.

“If you want to teach someone about right and wrong first look at yourselves what you’ve been doing wrong k aj humain yeh movement chalani pr rahi hai unky equal rights k liye,” she goes on to say.

The actor goes on to defend Yasir’s comment as getting misunderstood, saying: “I don’t want to offend anyone but please achayi ki shuriyat khud sy karein na k kisi public figure k kisi comment ko misunderstand kar k ap apny number barhayein.”

Subsequent to her comment, social media users expressed their disappointment over her justification.



