Ali Zafar breaks down in tears, asks Meesha Shafi to end the fiasco

Ali Zafar speaking about the sexual harassment allegation placed against him broke into tears on Sunday telling Meesha Shafi, if she takes one step forward in ending the fiasco, he will take ten steps forward.

Speaking on Geo News’ programme Naya Pakistan, the singer losing control over his emotions stated: “I have stayed silent for a year on the topic, whenever an allegation like this is placed on any man or woman, it completely destroys them.”

Asked why Shafi who already possessed a prominent stature in industry would falsely accuse him merely for fame, Zafar stated: “I don’t know why she is doing this, you should ask her. She should come to the court and reveal what her intention was.”

Adding that he had bene getting threats from fake Instagram porfiles, Zafar said: “She had been performing with me on the stage, if she was harassed, why did she message me after that saying ‘Had a great time jamming and performing. Grateful for the kind word Ali has to say on stage.’ Would a woman who has just gotten harassed say that to her harasser?”

Furthermore, he protested that a harsh and derogatory language was getting used against him on social media by Meesha’s lawyer Nighat Dad: “The language used by her lawyer for me is that the language used by a lawyer? She claims to be a human rights activist but does anyone use this kind of a language against someone’s family?”

Sending a message to Meesha on-air, Zafar went on to state: “We both know each other since a long time my kids have played with yours. I still urge you to block out all voices and just isolate yourself and connect to God and end this. If you put one foot forward I will come ten steps forward.”

Concluding the interview, the Teefa in Trouble actor said: “I don’t want the defamation money and even if I get the money I will make sure to spend it on issues faced by women.”