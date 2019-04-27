'Meesha cannot become Malala by lying': Ali Zafar speaks up amidst LSA controversy

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has come forth stating his two cents on the Lux Style Awards controversy and slammmed Meesha Shafi for her accusations against him.

On Saturday, the 38-year- old singer, actor and songwriter opened up on being accused of sexual harassment, an allegation singer Meesha Shafi levelled against him, in April last year:



Zafar wrote: “Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal, the case in the court is my against her to pay for the damages that her false statement has caused me which naturally she is trying to run away from.”





Without mentioning the celebs that backed off from Lux Style Awards for nominating him as he’s accused of harassment, Zafar added:

"I have been quiet about all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets are posted against me like a campaign every time a big event comes, but it’s time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge FIA to take strict legal action.

“I would like everyone to join me in asking Miss Shafi to come to court.”

Later on the ‘Teefa in Trouble’ actor further lashed out at Shafi for lying, saying that she can never be like Malala:

“#Malala is a true warrior who stands for truth and justice having made great sacrifices. Meesha cannot become her by lying and running away from justice hiding behind fake profiles on social media. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi”

Earlier, Zafar filed a defamation case on Shafi.

In April 2018, Shafi had taken to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali Zafar of molesting her physically on ‘more than one occasions’, a charge Zafar completely denies.