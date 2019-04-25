PM Imran arrives in Beijing to attend BRF, meet Chinese leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Beijing on a four-day official visit, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum and to meet the Chinese leadership.



The prime minister is visiting China from April 25 to 28, to attend the forum to be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on April 26 in Beijing.

On his arrival, the prime minister was received by Deputy Secretary-General, Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC Li Lifeng, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to China as he had earlier paid a state visit to the neighboring country in November last year.



A high-level delegation is also accompanying the prime minister including Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and Chairman Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta ur Rehman.

Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to the countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity; policy synergy; socio-economic development and trade and commerce.

Leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organizations and corporate sector would participate in the event.

During the visit, the prime minister would deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the forum and participate in the Leaders’ Roundtable. He would also hold meetings with several heads of state/government and corporate and business leaders.

In addition to attending the forum, the prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Pakistan and China would also sign several memorandum of understandings and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Following the forum, Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and also address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing.