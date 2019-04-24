Renault keen to set up manufacturing plant in Pakistan: French senator Allizard

ISLAMABAD: French Senator Pascal Allizard on Wednesday said French automobile manufacturer Renault was keen to set up a manufacturing plant in Pakistan and with its arrival more French business would come to the country.



Senator Allizard, who is leading a three-member French Parliamentary Group, was addressing a press conference here.

The French delegation is on a visit to Pakistan, jointly organised by the Embassy of France and the Senate of Pakistan.

He said they had a meeting with the Board of Investment (BoI) chairman where a presentation was given to them about the areas where the French companies could invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

Senator Allizard, who is Chairman of the France-Pakistan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as Foreign Affairs Committee Vice-President, said the main purpose of their visit was to strengthen the bilateral and business relations between the two countries.

He said the French government in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy would organize a seminar on Gwadar Port in Paris where the French companies related to the ports would be invited.

He said the French parliamentary delegation would also visit Karachi and Gwadar.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project had a lot of interest not only for France but for the entire Europe, he added.

He said the Pak-French Parliamentary Group would also organize a meeting with French companies for transformation and processing of milk in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was the third largest milk producer of the world, but it had no allied industries to transform the milk.

He said Pakistan could earn more foreign exchange by modernizing its milk and food procession technology with a view to prevent wastage and to add value to food and milk based products.

He was flanked by Mrs Gisèle Jourda, Senator of Aude county (Occitanie) and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mrs Chantal Deseyne, Senator of Eure-et-Loir (Centre-Val-de-Loire) and member of the Social Affairs Committee.