President urges parents, teachers to inculcate book reading among children

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of book reading among new generation saying knowledge was vital to materialize the vision of Naya Pakistan.

Book reading was the main component of developed nations, he said during his speech at the inaugural ceremony of 10th annual ‘National Book Festival’ held at Pak-China Friendship Center.

He observed that book reading habit was diminishing in the society and stressed that books were massive storage of knowledge and everyone should benefit from them.

The president said scientific developments and hi-tech innovations in information technology sector had converged the knowledge in smart devices where one could browse and search the desired books.

He said seeking knowledge should be the main aim of readers whether it was acquired through books or through modern gadgets. However, the president maintained that books had their own separate value which satisfied the readers.

Recalling the historical evolution of books writing and publishing, the president said at the early stages the knowledge was spread unwritten.

He recalled that the Holy Quran was also learnt by heart by the companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and later it was compiled into a book.

He said scriveners and teachers were of great importance in older times.

The president stressed for transforming unwritten knowledge into written material. Even today in far flung areas of Balochistan and Gilgit a number of folklores were still unwritten, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the book festival is being organized by National Book Foundation (NBF) under supervision of National History and Literary Division.

The president congratulated National Book Foundation for arranging the three-day festival which would continue till April 21.

Earlier in the ceremony, the president hoisted a flag of the book festival.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, and National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, Dr Inamul Haq Javed, Managing Director NBF and Engr Aamir Hasan, Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division were also present at the ceremony.