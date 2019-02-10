Tanushree Dutta comes out in support of Kangana: This damsel has made it despite the distress

While Kangana Ranaut is getting shade from a handful of people in Bollywood, the fierce actor just won praises from the flag-bearer of the MeToo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta.



The 34-year-old actor unveiled a letter that sings praises for the Manikarnika star in the midst of the controversies she has been surrounded with, lauding her for her debut directorial as well as make it to the top of the summit without the help of male A-listers.

"Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide A++ list Actress. Why the extra plus because she is the only one who made it to the top of her game in Bollywood without the nagging support and recommendation of A- list male stars, without a high profile surname or an unrealistically perfect, pure and pious facade that most Bollywood actresses seem to wear on and off screen,” she states.

“Besides being a powerhouse performer, she has truly set an example of someone who has made a unique and celebrated place for herself in a industry tough to conquer for an outsider.This Damsel has truly made it all the way despite all the distress; leaving the frat boys club of Bollywood and their dames twiddling their thumbs in abject contempt for her success," she adds further.

Regarding the recently released film that has become subject to ample contention, Tanushree writes: “Kangana they don't support you because they are intimidated by your talent,they hate your guts and their brawny thick muscle brains cant seem to figure out for the love of sweet Jesus how on earth you made it this far without them!! They think they are Gods and its blasphemy to acknowledge that you shouldered a multi-million dollar film on your own.With Manikarnika's success you have hit them on their softest spot and it will take them some time to recover.They will come around eventually...they have to or else they run the risk of being irrelevant."

"I haven't seen the film yet but my friends in the US recommended me to watch it asap so perhaps I will soon. My parents saw it on opening week and they are all praises especially for your performance in it. Keep up the good work and keep being you!! Love, Tanushree Dutta,” she concludes.