Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa unfazed by racist trolls as she steps out in style

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa has become the talk of town ever since she touched down in B-Town on a break from her studies in Singapore, to spend time with her family.



While many of the trolls have been perpetually attacking the star child for her dark complexion, the diva seems to unperturbed by the public’s opinion, defying their beauty standards and coming out in style.

Donning a casual, no-makeup look, the 13-year-old was cloaked in an over-sized grey crop top sith light blue denim shorts and white sneakers.

Earlier, media had gone abuzz with rumors of Nysa prepping up for her Bollywood debut which were refuted by her father who said in an interview: “She is not in the country, she is studying right now. As of yet she has no intentions. But she can change her mind.”



