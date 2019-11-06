close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Video: Ajay Devgn reacts angrily as actor, son Yug get mobbed by fans at Ajmer Sharif

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Nov 06, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has recently visited the shrine of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif with his on Yug.

Ajay Devgn and his son get mobbed at the shrine and the actor reacted angrily over it. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the viral video, father-son duo could be seen struggling to make their way through a sea of fans inside the shrine.

Ajay, wearing traditional cap, Ajay provided protective shield to his son Yug and reacted angrily.

On the work front, Ajay is shooting for adventure film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The movie will hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020.

Latest News

More From Bollywood