Video: Ajay Devgn reacts angrily as actor, son Yug get mobbed by fans at Ajmer Sharif

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has recently visited the shrine of sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif with his on Yug.



Ajay Devgn and his son get mobbed at the shrine and the actor reacted angrily over it. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the viral video, father-son duo could be seen struggling to make their way through a sea of fans inside the shrine.

Ajay, wearing traditional cap, Ajay provided protective shield to his son Yug and reacted angrily.

On the work front, Ajay is shooting for adventure film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The movie will hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020.