Dilip Kumar's grandniece set to marry Tamil actor Arya

Dilip Kumar’s grandniece, Indian actor Sayesha Saigal will be tying the knot with her fellow Tamil actor Arya in the coming month of March.

According to reports the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar will be exchanging garlands with Arya as per Muslim traditions in Hyderabad on March 9.

It was revealed further that the nuptials will be followed by a grand reception.

As per the buzz, the pair had met on the sets of 2018 released Ghajinkanth while presently the duo is filming Kaappaan directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca Productions.

The 21-year-old actor is best known for her role in Ajay Devgn-starrer Shivaay.