Ranveer Singh on DeepVeer wedding's excessive media coverage: It was too much

After the madness that was unleashed with the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh nuptials last year, the latter has stepped forward expressing his views on the colossal media attention the wedding had received.



The 33-year-old Simmba star during an interview with GQ magazine revealed that the excessive media coverage their wedding had received had been a little too much for them to handle as they strived to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

"It was... Too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married," Ranveer stated.

Moreover, the actor also shed light on his post-marital life and how his life has changed significantly saying: “I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."

The megastar is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gully Boy which has created quite the hype in the industry and will be hitting theaters on Valentine’s Day 2019.