close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 31, 2019
'I was unfazed': Ranveer Singh on standing besides Deepika during depression

'I was unfazed': Ranveer Singh on standing besides Deepika during depression
Read More

Read More

Ranveer Singh on DeepVeer wedding's excessive media coverage: It was too much

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

After the madness that was unleashed with the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh nuptials last year, the latter has stepped forward expressing his views on the colossal media attention the wedding had received.

The 33-year-old Simmba star during an interview with GQ magazine revealed that the excessive media coverage their wedding had received had been a little too much for them to handle as they strived to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

"It was... Too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married," Ranveer stated.

Moreover, the actor also shed light on his post-marital life and how his life has changed significantly saying: “I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."

The megastar is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gully Boy which has created quite the hype in the industry and will be hitting theaters on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Latest News

More From Entertainment