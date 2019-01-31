Ben Affleck bids farewell to Batman avatar after three films

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is bidding farewell to the avatar of Batman as reports revealed that the actor will no longer be seen as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film.



A report by Deadline revealed that the 46-year-old actor will not be returning on screens as Bruce Wayne after essaying the character for three consecutive films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The upcoming film is said to feature a younger version of the character which is why Affleck had to step down from the role.

However, the actor has helped in writing the story as he also turned to Twitter sharing the news: “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life."

The film has been under production with the Matt Reeves taking over the directorial role from Affleck in January 2017.

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen,” stated Reeves during a presser.