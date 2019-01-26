Pakistan-origin 'Top Chef' Fatima Ali's death becomes top Google trending searches

Shocking death of Pakistani origin chef Fatima Ali was ranking ninth on Google's trending searches on Saturday.

Pakistan-American "Top Chef" contestant Fatima Ali passed away on Friday after suffering from cancer.

Top media outlets including USA Today, CNN, NBCNews, People.com, Fox News, CBS News,and others have published reports regarding the death of 29- year old Fatima Ali who had shifted to the United States when she was 18 years old.



She was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma, after competing on season 15 of "Top Chef", an American reality competition television series.

Bravo TV also used its official Twitter account to mourn the death of Fatima Ali whom people not only fell in love with for her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart.



